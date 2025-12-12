RT News - December 12 2025 6AM GMT

December 12, 2025

rt.com





Breaking news on RT International. Seven civilians, including one child, suffer injuries in a Ukrainian drone strike on a residence in the city of Tver. Our correspondent is at the scene. That's as the Russian army takes the strategic Donbass hub of Seversk. While Vladimir Putin denounces a Ukrainian order that prohibits troops from surrendering in the city. Trump is pressuring the EU to accept a potential peace plan between Russia and Ukraine, while the strategic divide between Washington and Brussels deepens. Burkina Faso's interim president urges nations across the African continent to move on from its colonial past and follow the example of his military-led government.









RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515