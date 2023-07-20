The Great Awakening (Full Movie – FREE)

Filmmaker Mikki Willis explores topics related to COVID-19, the World Economic Forum, and freedom of speech.

Also - free to watch, free to share and free to download at the link bellow

https://plandemicseries.com/watch-the-great-awakening-movie/



The Great Awakening is the third installment of the Plandemic series. This documentary experience assembles forbidden puzzle pieces to reveal the big picture of what’s really happening in America and beyond. The Great Awakening is intended to be a lighthouse to guide us out of the storm and into a brighter future.



















