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How The Support Of Zionism & Modern Israel Is An Attack On Christ & His Church
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63 views • March 22, 2021
One of the biggest things that has hamstrung the American Church is the teachings of Dispensationalism and Zionism. These are relatively new teachings in the 2,000 years of New Testament Church history and have led to tremendous error in both doctrine and practice of professed American believers. Pastor Chuck Baldwin joins me to talk about why the support of Zionism & the modern state of Israel is actually an attack on Christ and His Church.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/how-the-support-of-zionism-modern-israel-is-an-attack-on-christ-his-church/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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