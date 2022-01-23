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Riches Can Grow Wings And Quickly Fly Away - Proverbs 23:5 (NIV)
5 Cast but a glance at riches, and they are gone,
for they will surely sprout wings
and fly off to the sky like an eagle.
Proverbs Club Commentary
How much money did that rich guy leave behind when he died?
Every penny of it, plus the Crypto Currency.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2md7xy9e
#cast #glance #riches #gone #sprout #wings #fly #sky #eagle