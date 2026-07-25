THE ECONOMIST 🎙 ELON MUSK [JULY 23, 2026]

REPORTER: “You support not just the populist right, but the far right — in fact, very fringe parties in some countries.”





ELON: “No, I support the NORMAL people.”





REPORTER: “Okay.”





MUSK: “What you call the far right FALSELY."





REPORTER: “You think is the normal person?”





ELON: “Yes! Literally, you could go back 10 or 15 years, and these policies were completely normal. One thing that’s quite funny is to take a speech from Obama and Hillary and then go to someone who’s on the — sort of, what I call — the lunatic left, and say, ‘What do you think of the speech by Trump?’ ‘Oh, wow, he’s the worst person ever.’ Actually, that was a speech by Obama. Or actually, that was a speech by Hillary.”





[Reporter stunned, left stammering]





MUSK: “Literally!”





REPORTER: “No, I agree that the center of gravity in this country has shifted. Certainly the Democratic Party shifted to the left, but that’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about people like Rupert Lowe.”





ELON: “Not fringe right. Please! It’s actually just NORMAL people.”





https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/2080405643429601645





Source: https://x.com/_lordwithers/status/2080547884726919201