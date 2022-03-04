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James Marter for Congress speaks with Brannon Howse at CPAC on Lindell TV
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98 views • March 04, 2022
James Marter's knowledge and experience is on display as he visits with Brannon Howse about Illinois' business environment, crime, taxes, mandates and more, along with national issues including human trafficking, Afghan Refugees and the Democrats' war on Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. He talks about the House Freedom Caucus, America First, the Second Amendment and why we need to replace Lauren Underwood with Jim Marter in Illinois' 14th Congressional District.
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