Denis Pushilin 'Head of DPR' Donbass - "For More than 3000 Days We Fought for the Right to Be Part of Russia" - 092122

Pushilin: "For more than 3000 days we fought for the right to be part of Russia"
The head of the DPR thanked Putin for supporting the referendum in the republic.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.