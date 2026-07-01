The New Creation Factualities Part 3

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There are two fathers who gives their lives to their offspring so that makes two families of men, women and children present on the earth today.
Each father's life is identifiable by the behavior of the children. It is the same law of life that was established in the creation - each produces after its kind.
This is the broad focus of this video and it helps you to clarify your identity if you ever were confused about it.