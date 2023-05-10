Create New Account
Biden Crime Family? House Releases Explosive New Report!
What is happening
The Ron Paul Liberty Report


The US House Committee on Oversight has released a 36 page report detailing what the Republican majority claims is a history of Biden family illegal and unethical dealings over the years, accounting for millions of dollars going into the family bank accounts. Mainstream media has largely ignored today's press conference on the report. Also today: E-verify is coming for your privacy. And: Biden Admin pledges more billions to Ukraine...even if the much-hyped "counter-offensive" fizzles!

Get your tickets to the Ron Paul Institute's June 3rd Houston Conference:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/they-lie-nihilism-and-the-war-on-truth-tickets-590534212727

