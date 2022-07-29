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Leviticus 19:31 ¶ Regard Not Them That Have Familiar Spirits, Neither Seek After Wizards, To Be Defiled By Them: I am the LORD Your God !!! False Witness Rg Stair and James Jones Had a Profound Familiar Spirit !! Audio has a Little Echo due to a Technical Mistake on My part but is Still clear enough to Understand what they are saying. God Bless My Friends !!! https://thefinalwitness.com/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://rgstair.com/