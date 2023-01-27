THE SECRET TO TRUE HAPPINESS

Are you seeking the key to success or the secret to happiness? Everywhere you look these days so-called experts are getting rich giving motivational speeches about positive thinking, claiming they have the answers that will change your life forever. This video is a much-needed wake-up call to help people see through the lies of self-made gurus and false prophets in the church telling you to "speak faith" and make financial declarations in Jesus' name. Perhaps it's time for you to count the cost and listen to the One with the best advice in history!

