© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global Alert News - #279 - Dane Wigington
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
154 views • December 13, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday December 12, 2020
Over 50% of the N.Y.C. Firefighters say they will refuse to take the CV19 vaccine. Reuters reports two people have died from complications after taking the vaccine. Climate wars are the primary cause of biosphere collapse, and the Earths' 6th mass extinction event.
Over 50% of the N.Y.C. Firefighters say they will refuse to take the CV19 vaccine. Reuters reports two people have died from complications after taking the vaccine. Climate wars are the primary cause of biosphere collapse, and the Earths' 6th mass extinction event.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.