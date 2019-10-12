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How to Make a Cloud in Your Mouth
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23 views • October 12, 2019
Learn how to make a wispy cloud come out of your mouth, even when it's not cold out. Like any awesome trick, physics is to thank for the mouth cloud. This simple and fun demonstration can be used to explain the cloud in a bottle experiment, and real clouds in the sky.
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