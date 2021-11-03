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Ian Camacho - Look Ahead America - Election Fraud Investigations
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11 views • November 03, 2021
During the aftermath of the 2020 General Election, Ian Camacho co-led several hundred volunteers to investigate various claims of voter fraud. The group discovered thousands of P.O. Boxes disguised as apartments, suites, and units. With the help of Matt Braynard, these finds made their way into SCOTUS filings and briefings. Prior to that and with no idea of what would happen, Ian repaired machines, wrote basic training and technical manuals as a subcontractor at Smartmatic in Los Angeles, while writing and editing for Total Seminars. Previously, Capital One acquired his patent application designed to combat bank fraud and increase accountability. Ian brings his humor and passion in writing, researching, and project management to Look Ahead America with the aim of restoring voter integrity and trust in our institutions.
https://lookaheadamerica.org/
"There are millions of rural and blue-collar patriotic Americans who are disaffected and disenfranchised from the nation’s corridors of power. Their fears ignored, their priorities dismissed, their values ridiculed, they’ve become cynical and pessimistic about a government that so often does not hear their voices.
Our mission is to register, educate, and enfranchise these disaffected citizens and ensure that their voices are not just heard but heeded and that the American Dream becomes their dream again.
We will also organize and guide patriotic citizens in lobbying their state legislatures and local governments on America First initiatives like fighting corporate censorship and ensuring voter integrity.
You can join our effort by donating, volunteering, and spreading the word about our daunting but necessary endeavor. Click below to learn more about our objectives."
https://www.facebook.com/lookaheadamerica
https://twitter.com/lookaheadorg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTfSGvyfj-r30iRPAN-SOBw
https://gab.com/lookaheadamerica
Phone: (202) 670-5553
Fax: 202.280.1446
[email protected]
https://www.addyadds.one/
Telegram: https://www.t.me/oneaddyadds
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR8UoUPvixzHTDPv_qkF7wg
FACEBOOK: HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/ONEADDYADDS
TWITTER: HTTPS://TWITTER.COM/ONEADDYADDS
BITCHUTE: HTTPS://WWW.BITCHUTE.COM/CHANNEL/BGELNAOKAOII/
PAYPAL: HTTPS://PAYPAL.ME/ONEADDYADDS
PATREON: HTTPS://WWW.PATREON.COM/ADDYADDS
VENMO: HTTPS://VENMO.COM/ADDYADDS
UGE TUBE: HTTPS://UGETUBE.COM/@ADDYADDS
BRANDNEWTUBE: HTTPS://BRANDNEWTUBE.COM/@ADDYADDS
RUMBLE: HTTPS://RUMBLE.COM/C/ADDYADDS
https://lookaheadamerica.org/
"There are millions of rural and blue-collar patriotic Americans who are disaffected and disenfranchised from the nation’s corridors of power. Their fears ignored, their priorities dismissed, their values ridiculed, they’ve become cynical and pessimistic about a government that so often does not hear their voices.
Our mission is to register, educate, and enfranchise these disaffected citizens and ensure that their voices are not just heard but heeded and that the American Dream becomes their dream again.
We will also organize and guide patriotic citizens in lobbying their state legislatures and local governments on America First initiatives like fighting corporate censorship and ensuring voter integrity.
You can join our effort by donating, volunteering, and spreading the word about our daunting but necessary endeavor. Click below to learn more about our objectives."
https://www.facebook.com/lookaheadamerica
https://twitter.com/lookaheadorg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTfSGvyfj-r30iRPAN-SOBw
https://gab.com/lookaheadamerica
Phone: (202) 670-5553
Fax: 202.280.1446
[email protected]
https://www.addyadds.one/
Telegram: https://www.t.me/oneaddyadds
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR8UoUPvixzHTDPv_qkF7wg
FACEBOOK: HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/ONEADDYADDS
TWITTER: HTTPS://TWITTER.COM/ONEADDYADDS
BITCHUTE: HTTPS://WWW.BITCHUTE.COM/CHANNEL/BGELNAOKAOII/
PAYPAL: HTTPS://PAYPAL.ME/ONEADDYADDS
PATREON: HTTPS://WWW.PATREON.COM/ADDYADDS
VENMO: HTTPS://VENMO.COM/ADDYADDS
UGE TUBE: HTTPS://UGETUBE.COM/@ADDYADDS
BRANDNEWTUBE: HTTPS://BRANDNEWTUBE.COM/@ADDYADDS
RUMBLE: HTTPS://RUMBLE.COM/C/ADDYADDS
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