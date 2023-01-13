CHP Talks: Barry Neufeld—Defending Children from Abuse in BC Schools

January 13, 2023: My guest this week is Barry Neufeld, former Chilliwack School Trustee of 27 years. Barry brings us up to date on his Supreme Court defamation case against Glen Hansman, the spurious new accusations brought by Trustee Carin Bondar* and the long-standing Human Rights case he’s been fighting for over 5 years regarding public comments about the child abuse perpetrated through BC’s SOGI curriculum. We also mention the upcoming Biblical Sexuality Sunday on Jan. 15, 2023.

*We decided not to screenshare footage from Carin Bondar’s anti-God, anti-creationist video as it was just too crude. In it, she appears nude on a wrecking ball, symbolizing the destruction of Christian morality and belief. It was this scene that Barry was responding to when he called her a “strip-tease artist”, a label to which she objects and the basis of her lawsuit.

You can help Barry with court costs by:

e-transfer to [email protected]

or by giving at https://www.GiveSendGo.com/G352V

Learn more about Biblical Sexuality Sunday at: https://libertycoalitioncanada.com/biblical-sexuality-sunday/





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/