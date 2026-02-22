In frustration of the growing lies and corruption of governments, financial empires, and even the Tech Giants they once empowered, underground hacker collectives rise in defiance. Across the globe, they gather in abandoned dance halls, transforming them into covert digital war rooms. Their mission: dismantle the poisoned internet that they built and understand better than anyone.

The sneaking sissies who stole their codes to make excessive profits and erect authoritarian regimes, are now so thoroughly blinded by their hubris and arrogance, that they cannot even imagine such a catastrophic uprising.

When the revolution is complete, the conmen who defrauded the world are mercilessly rendered back into what they really are: poor, wretched excuses of men.



"Try as you may, you won't find them on the internet, you won't find them on the dark net, but if you look hard enough... you may find them deep inside your systems."



|*|-|(_)(X(_)\/\/34X|*4|V5135



