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Lysenkoism: The Danger of Politicized Science | Beyond the Cover
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30 views • July 29, 2021
In Episode #4 of Beyond the Cover, Gary Benoit interviews Senior Editor William F. Jasper about his recent New American article “Lysenkoism: The Danger of Politicized Science.” Lysenkoism, named for Soviet biologist Trofim Lysenko, provides an early warning of just how dangerous and lethal politicized science can be. Lysenko’s disastrous theories for improving agriculture were imposed by the Soviet Union, resulting in death by starvation of millions. In his interview, Bill Jasper points to modern-day examples of politized science such as COVID-19, and cautions that we should learn from the past. His article appears in the July 5, 2021 “COVID-19 Vaccines: A ‘Cure’ Worse Than the Disease?” issue of The New American.
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To order the entire issue, visit ShopTNA.org
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