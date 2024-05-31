Create New Account
ARE LITHIUM AND VITAMIN D THE MISSING KEYS TO MENTAL HEALTH?
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Dr. Michael Nehls, Physician and Molecular Geneticist, returns to The HighWire with shocking stats on vitamin D’s proven health effects on COVID-19 patients and how health regulators world wide censored this life saving information from the public from the early days of the pandemic.   He also discusses lithium orotate, and how it may be helpful in treating those suffering from and at risk for the debilitating conditions of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. 


Keywords
