May 8th Education Officials and Civil Rights Advocates Testify on Condemning Antisemitism in Schools

May 8, 2024

Education Officials and Civil Rights Advocates Testify on Condemning Antisemitism in Schools





K-12 public school officials from California, Maryland, and New York condemned antisemitism and defended their districts' policies, during a hearing before the House Education and the Workforce Subcommittee on Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education. The hearing followed multiple allegations of antisemitism in school settings after the deadly October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks in southern Israel