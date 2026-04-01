Not So Free Daycare - Reparations For Slavery - Alberta Gets Referendum Vote

SURPRISE! Zohran Mamdani’s New ‘Free’ Childcare Program is Going to Cost $60,000 Per Child





Are you sitting down? This is shocking news.





It turns out that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s new ‘free’ childcare program isn’t free at all. In fact, it’s going to cost $60,000 – Per child. Of course, it’ll be free for the people who get the service, but not for the taxpayers who are funding it.





This is the shell game that is always played by leftists. Nothing is free and they know it. Someone always pays.





Oh and by the way, this is just the rollout of the program. You know it will cost more down the road.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/surprise-zohran-mamdanis-new-free-childcare-program-is/









Hochul mocked for urging wealthy New Yorkers to return years after telling them to head to Florida





Hochul mocked for urging wealthy New Yorkers to return years after telling them to head to Florida





WASHINGTON, DC: Governor Kathy Hochul is taking heat after asking wealthy former New Yorkers to move back, even though, not long ago, she told some conservatives to head south to places like Florida. Business leaders and political watchers have jumped on her remarks.





Lately, Hochul’s been urging high earners who left for states like Florida and Texas to return, saying New York needs their tax dollars. Her plea shows how much state officials worry about people leaving and the impact it has on the budget.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/hochul-mocked-for-urging-wealthy-new-yorkers-to-return-years-after-telling-them-to-head-to-florida/ar-AA1Z23bU









U.N. Passes Resolution Demanding Countries Linked to Slavery Pay Trillions in Reparations





The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution calling on Britain and other countries involved in the transatlantic slave trade to enter talks on reparations.





Campaigners say potential payouts could run into the trillions of pounds.





The motion, introduced by Ghana on behalf of the African Union, describes the slave trade as the “gravest crime against humanity.”





It calls for “good-faith dialogue on reparatory justice, including a full and formal apology, measures of restitution, compensation.”





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/u-n-passes-resolution-demanding-countries-linked-slavery/









Los Angeles Times Columnist Says if a Republican Wins the Race for Governor of California, ‘A Recall Would Begin Immediately’





In 2017, on the same day that Donald Trump was first sworn in as president, the Washington Post ran a story with the headline “The Campaign to Impeach President Trump has begun.”





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/los-angeles-times-columnist-says-if-republican-wins/









Alberta Surpasses 177,000 Signatures, Officially Triggering Its Independence Referendum for October 19th





Alberta has entered a historic chapter.





This week, organizers confirmed that the movement for an Alberta independence referendum has officially passed the required threshold of 177,000 verified signatures, clearing the final legal barrier for a vote set to take place on October 19th.





According to the organizers behind the petition, signatures continue to pour in even after the requirement was met — a sign of the momentum and frustration that have been building across the province.





https://rightforcanada.ca/canadian-news/alberta-surpasses-177000-signatures-officially-triggering-its-independence-referendum-for-october-19th/