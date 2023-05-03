Pfizer Secretly PAID OFF Civil Rights Groups To Push Vaccine Mandates!

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

Back in the heat of the pandemic, vaccine manufacturer Pfizer was secretly funding a variety of groups, many of them non-profits, to promote vaccine mandates. This according to records unearthed by investigative journalist Lee Fang. Guest host Aaron Maté and Americans' Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to Fang about these secretive payments by Pfizer and how they could have influenced the public debate over mandates. Follow Lee Fang's Substack here: https://www.leefang.com Follow Lee on Twitter: https://twitter.com/lhfang Follow Aaron's Substack here: https://mate.substack.com Follow Aaron on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AaronJMate Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger Kurt's website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com