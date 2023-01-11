Dr. Joel Wallach Discusses The Supplements He Takes Daily Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/10/23
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
Air Date: Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the supplements he takes daily. Also outlining his diet and the types of foods he eats daily. Asserting people should avoid peanuts and peanut oil. Because peanuts can have a mold that can lead to liver cancer.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
Callers
Miss Jefferson has high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and constipation.
Anita has rheumatoid arthritis, constipation and balance problems.
Dale has a friend edema in their legs, high blood pressure, low back pain and atrial fibrillation.
Jim has tinnitis and inflammation in his face.David has questions concerning an aggressive dog.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.