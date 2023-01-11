Create New Account
Dr. Joel Wallach Discusses The Supplements He Takes Daily Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/10/23

Air Date: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Monologue


Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the supplements he takes daily. Also outlining his diet and the types of foods he eats daily. Asserting people should avoid peanuts and peanut oil. Because peanuts can have a mold that can lead to liver cancer.

Pearls of Wisdom


Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.

Callers


Miss Jefferson has high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and constipation.


Anita has rheumatoid arthritis, constipation and balance problems.


Dale has a friend edema in their legs, high blood pressure, low back pain and atrial fibrillation.


Jim has tinnitis and inflammation in his face.David has questions concerning an aggressive dog.

