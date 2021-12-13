Get Ready This Is ONLY the beginning! Protest Happening EVERYWHERE Over Vaccine Passports & Mandates | Jesus is coming!!

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❤️ John 3:16 (NIV)
For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.
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God loves you!
XOXO Lakeisha