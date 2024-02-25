Create New Account
Al-Qassam and Saraya Al-Quds Eliminate 6 Jews Atop Their Tanks
The Mujahideen Brigades published a video showing its joint-operation with Saraya Al-Quds, where they sniped 6 IOF soldiers atop their military vehicles, in the vicinity of the towers of Taybah, west of Khan Younis city.

