The Warrior Mindset is a Servant Mindset | John Dyslin and Bravo Echo 9/15/22

In this interview John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Bravo Echo of Hope For Survival and discusses what it truly means to have a "warrior mindset." John explains that having a warrior mindset doesn't necessarily mean being an action hero -- it means having a servant's heart that is determined to press forward when the going gets tough.
Hope For Survival: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAxzpwOcydroW96rFBd2Vvw
John's website: https://johndyslin.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.