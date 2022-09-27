The Warrior Mindset is a Servant Mindset | John Dyslin and Bravo Echo 9/15/22

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In this interview John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Bravo Echo of Hope For Survival and discusses what it truly means to have a "warrior mindset." John explains that having a warrior mindset doesn't necessarily mean being an action hero -- it means having a servant's heart that is determined to press forward when the going gets tough.
Hope For Survival: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAxzpwOcydroW96rFBd2Vvw
John's website: https://johndyslin.com/