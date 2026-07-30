Iran preemptive swept through US air base in Jordan

Iranian missiles and drones attacked a key US base in Jordan striking Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Azraq at dawn on July 29, 2026. Notably, this marked Iranian first attack on a US air base and central command center, signaling a shift in its approach—striking first and targeting assets that could be used against it. The Iranian military released footage showing the launch of ballistic missiles by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Air Force as part of Operation “Victory 2,” while the drone launches took place at a separate location. CENTCOM continues to employ its standard narrative, claiming that all missiles were successfully intercepted—describing the incident as a “surprise attack attempt.” But, local media showed the immediate aftermath, reporting that at least three ballistic missiles struck and exploded at the impact sites on the airbase. Plumes of smoke continued to rise from Jordan following Iranian intense missile and drone attack, and were even visible from Daraa Province in Syria.

Iranian actions represent its first major preemptive strike in this conflict; in other words, the Iranian military has taken the offensive initiative, rather than merely defending itself by retaliating against attacks it has received from the US. Iran has stated that it reserves the right to target US assets in the region. This is significant because it marks Iranian first ballistic missile strike against the US base in the region since Trump called off an attack on Iran on Friday. If Iran continues to launch preemptive strikes without a ceasefire—as the US desires—the damage and losses caused by Iranian attacks could become far greater in the coming days, forcing the US to yield to Iranian pressure. Iranian state television reported that the missile attack on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base was carried out based on “intelligence and reports received by the Khatam al-Anbiya Intelligence Headquarters,” following the US redeployment of new A-10 attack aircraft and F-15 fighter jets to the base.

-----------------

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!