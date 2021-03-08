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Uncovering Severe Vaccine Damage - Please share
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124 views • March 08, 2021
This is not about the covid vaccine but vaccines in general, showing how vaccines are not designed to do good like most think. If you are intent on getting any vaccine, do yourself a favor and research it. DO NOT take the word of your doctor. They haven't done adequate research themselves but ignorantly follow the guidelines of the companies that create the vaccines.
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