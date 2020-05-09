P L @ N D 3 M 1 C

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253594 views • May 09, 2020
Watch the video that set the web on fire.
This has become so much more than just a documentary. This is humanity's chance to stand for free speech and integrity in all sectors. Please join our community and help spread the message.
https://plandemicmovie.com/
This has become so much more than just a documentary. This is humanity's chance to stand for free speech and integrity in all sectors. Please join our community and help spread the message.
https://plandemicmovie.com/
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