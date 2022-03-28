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Another proof Ukrainians are hiding in residential buildings and keeping people trapped inside to use them as shields.
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61 views • March 28, 2022
Fighters from the Chechen Republic, successfully cleans up the city of Rubizhne in the Luhansk People's Republic from criminals. Recently, the guys caught another Nazi, who, disguised as a civilian, was trying to get out of the city. While civilians were not allowed to leave, upon capture Kadyrov-95 team rescued civilians from the building amongst which were little children.
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