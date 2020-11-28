Canyonlands National Park, short clips, Mesa Arch, Aztec Butte, Green River Overlook, Utah

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The Island in the Sky mesa rests on sheer sandstone cliffs over 1,000 feet (304 m) above the surrounding terrain. Every overlook offers a different perspective on Canyonlands' spectacular landscape. Island in the Sky is the easiest area of Canyonlands to visit in a short period of time, offering many pullouts with spectacular views along the paved scenic drive. Hiking trails or four-wheel-drive roads can take you into the backcountry for a few hours or many days.



Location

To reach Island in the Sky, drive 10 miles (16 km) north of Moab or 22 miles (35 km) south of I-70 on US 191. Turn onto UT 313, and then drive southwest 22 miles (35 km). Driving time to the visitor center from Moab is about 40 minutes.



We strongly recommend using a map to reach Island in the Sky. A navigation system may send you the wrong way.



Visitor Center

Island in the Sky Visitor Center is open year-round, seven days a week spring through fall and five days a week in winter. Hours vary by season. Features include: exhibits, book and map sales, backcountry permits, picnic area, general information, wireless internet, and park rangers on duty. You can also watch a park orientation video. Water is available at the visitor center year-round. Electric outlets are not available.



Grand View Point offers a spectacular view of the Canyonlands area. From the viewpoint at 6,080 feet elevation, you can see distant mountains, canyons, basins, and the White Rim Road.



Location

Grand View Point is the southernmost point along the Island in the Sky scenic drive. The viewpoint is about a 15-minute drive from the visitor center, and about a 60-minute drive from Moab, Utah. There are toilets at the viewpoint, but there is no water. You can get water at the visitor center spring through fall.



Trail

From the parking lot, you can walk a paved 100-yard trail (91 m) to the first viewpoint. This trail is accessible to wheelchairs. Rangers often offer geology talks at the viewpoint, and there are outdoor exhibits describing the view.



From the viewpoint, an outdoor exhibit points out features like The Needles, Monument Basin, the La Sal Mountains, the Abajo Mountains, and the White Rim Road.



Beyond the paved sidewalk, an unpaved trail continues another mile (1.6 km) down stairs and along uneven surfaces and cliff edges to a second viewpoint. Allow about 90 minutes roundtrip to hike the longer trail.



Ranger Programs

Grand View Point is a perfect place to see the park's geology. Rangers present geology talks at the viewpoint spring through fall. Check out our schedule of ranger programs. Schedules may change. Check at the visitor center for the latest program information.