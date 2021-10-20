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Karen Kingston: Patent Proves Vax is Obedience Training Platform
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74 views • October 20, 2021
The Stew Peters Show (Oct 11, 2021) This interview with Karen Kingston will absolutely change the trajectory of the planet if it is seen by the masses. Point blank, this is the FINAL “Variant”. Kingston brought receipts that PROVE the agenda for the shots is controlling behavior and forcing OBEDIENCE by injection. View The Slides Provided By Karen Kingston:
Slides, Part 1: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/2021.10.11-08.51-redvoicemedia-6164a3db49b4a.pptx, Slides, Part 2: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/2021.10.11-08.51-redvoicemedia-6164a3d71e339.pptx, Slides, Part 3: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/2021.10.11-08.51-redvoicemedia-6164a3ccf1c56.pptx
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/receipts-patent-proves-vaxx-is-obedience-training-platform-the-final-variant/
Slides, Part 1: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/2021.10.11-08.51-redvoicemedia-6164a3db49b4a.pptx, Slides, Part 2: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/2021.10.11-08.51-redvoicemedia-6164a3d71e339.pptx, Slides, Part 3: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/2021.10.11-08.51-redvoicemedia-6164a3ccf1c56.pptx
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/receipts-patent-proves-vaxx-is-obedience-training-platform-the-final-variant/
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