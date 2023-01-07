Welcome To Proverbs Club.Free Yourself From Your Pledge.
Proverbs 6:3 (NIV).
3) So do this, my son, to free yourself,
since you have fallen into your neighbor’s hands:
Go—to the point of exhaustion—
and give your neighbor no rest!
Proverbs Club Commentary.
If you are trapped by your pledge to another,
make it top priority to free yourself from your promise.
https://pc1.tiny.us/bdhcbzvc
#son #free #yourself #fallen #neighbor #hands #point #exhaustion #give #no #rest
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.