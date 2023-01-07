Welcome To Proverbs Club.Free Yourself From Your Pledge.

Proverbs 6:3 (NIV).

3) So do this, my son, to free yourself,

since you have fallen into your neighbor’s hands:

Go—to the point of exhaustion—

and give your neighbor no rest!

Proverbs Club Commentary.

If you are trapped by your pledge to another,

make it top priority to free yourself from your promise.

