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Narrow is the Way that Few will Find
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
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Building the Spiritual House Upon the Rock: Beware False Prophets”

Brethren, this is a word of exhortation on the Lord’s Day. Church is the gathering of believers to fellowship and worship under the gifts Christ hath given—pastors, teachers, and evangelists. I beseech you to be found in the house of God, safe in the arms of our Saviour, walking in His will. The broadcasts and teachings shared here are for the glory of God and the building up of the saints. There is no copyright on the Gospel: take them, share them, upload them, that many more might hear of Christ and be edified. We labour not in competition, but together to reach souls with the glad tidings of salvation. In these days of spiritual warfare, our Lord Jesus Christ warneth us plainly in Matthew 7 (KJV):

“Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it. Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.” The way is made narrow by man’s pride and love of sin, not by God. Many choose the broad road of self-will, refusing to forsake sin and crown Christ as Lord. False prophets stand at the gate in sheep’s clothing, preaching a false love without judgment, without repentance, and without holiness—tools of Satan to deceive.

Yet the wise man heareth these sayings of Christ and doeth them, and shall be likened unto a wise man who built his house upon a rock. The foolish man buildeth upon sand and great shall be the fall thereof.


As Peter declareth in 1 Peter 2:4-5 (KJV):

“To whom coming, as unto a living stone, disallowed indeed of men, but chosen of God, and precious, Ye also, as lively stones, are built up a spiritual house, an holy priesthood, to offer up spiritual sacrifices, acceptable to God by Jesus Christ.”

We are living stones being built into a holy spiritual house. As priests unto God, we must come to Christ daily, confessing our sins that we may walk in holiness. “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).

Let the fear of the Lord be the beginning of wisdom. Search thy heart, O believer. Let there be no bitterness, hypocrisy, or secret sin. Offer up spiritual sacrifices with a pure motive and a clean heart, for the Lord weigheth the spirits.

Therefore, draw near to Christ, believe His words, and do them. Stand fast against the wiles of the devil, the world, and the flesh. Build thy house upon the Rock, that when the storms come, thou mayest stand.

If this word hath blessed thee, share it freely that others may be warned, encouraged, and built up in the most holy faith. Grace and peace be multiplied unto you through our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.


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