"WOKE" CAPITALISM IS AN ECONOMIC DISASTER IN THE MAKING

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
Every form of authoritarianism has been tried (many times over) in an attempt to turn free human beings into obedient robots. The failure rate is 100%. "Woke" Capitalism, with "ESG scores" for corporations, and "social credit scores" for individuals, are merely the newest iteration. They too are destined for disaster. The costliest lesson in all of economic and political history is that freedom always prevails.