Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
U.S. Diplomats and Family Members Evacuated from Sudan, but....
120 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

American diplomats and family members are now safely on their way out of Sudan via U.S. military planes. The decision to evacuate American personnel comes as fighting between rival military factions in Sudan have ramped up over the last week, with hundreds dead and thousands wounded.


The question is - what about the 16,000 Americans regsitered with the US Embassy that are NOT being evacuated?? Is this afganistan 2.0 ?


https://rumble.com/v2jzbry-u.s.-diplomats-and-family-members-evacuated-from-sudan.html

Keywords
us diplomatsfamily membersevacuated from sudan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket