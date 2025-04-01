BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A gas pipeline fire in Malaysia has injured many - 145 people
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
86 views • 4 weeks ago

A gas pipeline fire in Malaysia has injured 112 people, according to Malay Mail.

Some residents remain trapped in their homes and are unable to evacuate, The Star reports.

More at this article, partial below: 

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A fireball that erupted from a burst gas pipeline soared into the sky outside Malaysia’s largest city and injured 145 people as it burned for several hours before being put out, authorities said Tuesday.

National oil company Petronas said the fire started at one of its gas pipelines outside Kuala Lumpur. The inferno caused 20-story flames and a huge crater in an empty area near a residential neighborhood.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad was quoted by the New Straits Times daily as saying 145 people including three children were injured. (this number may rise)

https://apnews.com/article/malaysia-putra-heights-selangor-fire-9e11b47ba0bb2b87cf9271a4de43d4f5


