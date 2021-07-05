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Insane Person or Demon?
TruthAndFreedom1
TruthAndFreedom1
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342 views • July 05, 2021
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https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html

"DONT CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS-NO COVID19 LAW CAN CLOSE YOUR BUSINESS LEGALLY!"
"Mandatory masks from an fake pandemic=Covid19 are just an excuse to create a reason to close all stores and physical spaces such as: Hospitals, schools, small commercial spaces, etc. imposing the next industrial era - The Internet of things.The whole plan of the false pandemic = close all physical spaces with fake videos to impose fear on the internet and on TV to keep people away from physical stores, schools, hospitals, etc. to implement the "internet of things" = Staying closed at home like cattle to do (tele work) and everything else.
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trumpvaccinesfamoushollywoodpedophilia5gainwocabalteslaadrenochromepizzagatebrandy vaughancorona viruslock downcovid19hydroxychloroquinebig resetcheamtrail
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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