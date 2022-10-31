Create New Account
10/31/22 RUSSIA Accuses USA/Ukraine of Biowarfare Crimes UN Security Council #BrazilSteal
88 views
youarefreetv
Published 23 days ago |

10/31/22 Today, Russia has filed an official complaint under Article VI of the International Biowarfare Treaty with the UN Security Council accusing the USA and Ukraine of developing Biowarfare weapons and committing Crimes Against Humanity...Meanwhile, Brazil election ripe with election fraud as military conducts Constitutional audit of the election putting Lula back into power...

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO!

Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV!

Russia provides 310 pp of evidence to UNSC, officially filing Article VI complaint IBT:

https://expose-news.com/2022/10/30/un-given-310-pages-of-evidence/
Please support expose news!

Hunter Biden and Meta-biota:

https://meaww.com/metabiota-dod-contracts-hunter-biden-links-rstp-funding-russian-claims-laptop-emals

https://expose-news.com/2022/03/18/ukraine-biolabs-and-connections-btw-metabiota-and-ecohealth/

The Intercept Exposes DHS, FBI, private banks and Big Tech Spy on targeted US citizens:

https://theintercept.com/2022/10/31/social-media-disinformation-dhs/

Imperial College, London, develops the same 80% kill rate strain of covid as BU, USA:

https://www.newswars.com/report-potentially-lethal-new-super-strain-of-covid-created-in-london-lab/

Sweden PM ditches UN Climate rules:

https://ussanews.com/2022/10/29/sweden-ditches-agenda-2030s-climate-change-scam/

Russia claims British involved in N2 PL attack:

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-says-british-navy-personnel-blew-up-nord-stream-gas-pipelines-2022-10-29/

Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Now is the Time we Wear the Shoes of Peace and Stand our Ground and then Advance Forward in calm, serving the Prince of Peace in these times of Tribulation! Advance! We ARE FREE!

