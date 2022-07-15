FULL SHOW: Sickening: Democrats Send 69-Year-Old Grandmother To Federal Prison For Being In DC On January 6th

The never ending sham story of January 6th continues to haunt and harm innocent Americans like Pam Hemphill, a 69 year old grandmother who has just been put in jail for 60 days for being in D.C. on January 6th. Another political prisoner of the Democrat party rots in a gulag for the political chicanery and stunts to continue, no remorse, sympathy or empathy for all the destroyed lives left behind. Joe Biden continues to embarrass himself and hurt the U.S. both foreign and abroad, signing a new deal with Israel that could land us in World War 3 while agreeing to give up to 1 billion dollars to help facilitate illegal immigration. Alex Stein goes massively viral after flirting with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez which makes her think straight for her first time as a politician, Alex talks about this on the show. The story of the 10 year old girl getting raped has more twists and turns, Kristi Leigh joins in studio to try and sort it out.