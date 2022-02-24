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Shedding, Vaccines and Graphene Machines - Dr Sam Bailey
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184 views • February 24, 2022
This is BIG.
This is the one that many of you have been waiting for!
What has been injected into millions and millions of people? Nanotech? Graphene?
What is the origin of the spike protein and can the injected shed?
To see the resources cited please check Dr Sam Bailey's Odysee page
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Shedding-Vaccines-and-Graphene-Machines:a
Credit Dr Sam Bailey
https://drsambailey.com
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
This is the one that many of you have been waiting for!
What has been injected into millions and millions of people? Nanotech? Graphene?
What is the origin of the spike protein and can the injected shed?
To see the resources cited please check Dr Sam Bailey's Odysee page
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Shedding-Vaccines-and-Graphene-Machines:a
Credit Dr Sam Bailey
https://drsambailey.com
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
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