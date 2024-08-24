[March 28, 2020] Is COVID-19 A REAL THREAT Or are we being taken for??? [Officially the FollowersofYah.com]

None from FOY are in these videos. Shalom and Greeting, Listen up, seriously wondering if this Covid-19 or whatever it actually is, is a real threat! Are People really dying! Are 18 wheelers really being filled with dead bodies then taken to makeshift morgues. These videos show, first hand how this might be a serious situation. You can hear these men totally scared! Is this real, but there is also footage coming out showing empty hospitals. Mrs. McGuire's family members in Ohio are coming down with the Coronavirus. Her Dad after being on a ventilator for 14 days, has now been taken off of that. He has a very long recovery and is extremely weak. Thank you all for your prayers. Mrs. McGuire did get 15 seconds when he was taken out of the coma to share the gift of salvation with him. I want you all to know that the symptoms that her Dad, her Dad's Sister and other family members are right on to what we are being told. The critical stage, can go from bad to worse instantly as in the case of her Dad. His lungs were filling up with fluid and it is only by Yahuwah's mercy that he is still here! However, after viewing other footage, people are showing that a lot of Hospitals in NY and around the world are indeed EMPTY! So, we still think there is a virus however empty hospitals are showing something totally different! Yet, we know first hand that hospitals in Ohio are full! We personally know people getting sick, being put on vents both young and old, and one person has sadly died!





Get the app! Learn the TRUTH! More info found at https://www.FlatEarthDave.com

To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.

Remove Nano Toxins! Buy "MasterPeace" Holistic Detoxification. Link here: https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=24315





Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.

https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B





We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.





With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.





The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven't thought of yet.





Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested. Avoid the knock off apps on Google Play, they are FREE and still NOT worth the price. Download and check it out today!





Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp

Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp

Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA

APK: https://flatearthvideosearch.xyz/FE_CLOCKJuly.apk





Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:

https://www.patreon.com/DITRH





For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH

Venmo: dtweiss





FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews

Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh

BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh

Rumble: https://rumble.com/DITRHinterviews

Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist

Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast

Web3: https://flatearthdave.tv

X: https://x.com/thefepodcast





MEDIA INQUIRES: https://www.theflatearthpodcast.com/book-dave-for-an-interview/ If you are a show host and think Flat Earth is stupid and impossible, let's do a Q&A on your channel.





science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education