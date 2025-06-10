Ukrainian telethon. A woman named Oksana, in tears, holds a photo of her missing husband. She asks the soldiers who returned from captivity if anyone has seen him.

But her husband has been lying in a refrigerated truck at the border for several days. The Kiev regime won’t let him through. Him—and the bodies of thousands of other fallen Ukrainians.

RT correspondent Kostya Prydybailo found Oksana’s husband in the lists published by Russia. These lists are not shown in Ukrainian media.

Zaporozhye Governor Balitsky today published the third part of the list of identified dead soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which Kiev refuses to receive.

Via: Margarita Simonyan on X (https://x.com/M_Simonyan/status/1932433201378537652?t=h_hN-xyJnpG9Vbdm8YnmmQ&s=19)