Young Reporter suffers VAXX induced STROKE on LIVE TV (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/6f478a9b-8fab-4a99-946c-459b675cb78f
Pretty sure I have covered this one, who this time gets the bootcamp coverage......
Jessica Robb
@jessicarobb_
"Today is my Sunday.
Today is also the best fake Sunday funday I’ve ever had 🥳 #vaccinated"
1:32 PM · Jun 16, 2021
Jessica Robb
@jessicarobb_
May 1, 2022
I think it’s safe to assume we had the BA.2 Omicron subvariant & my partner had Omicron in February. To be blunt, those first few days sucked. A lot. We kept saying, “Thank goodness we’re vaccinated” we couldn’t imagine going through this without some protection.🧵
Jessica Robb
@jessicarobb_
May 1, 2022
We’re grateful to be feeling a lot better today with most of our symptoms now gone (and the thought of soon being able to leave my one bedroom apartment is 🥲).
But COVID + is no joke, even if you’re triple vaccinated AND have already had it.🧵
Jessica Robb
@jessicarobb_
Apr 26, 2021
My great aunt turns 100 today.
She has both her vaccines & has been kept safe through all the chaos of the past year. I’m so grateful.
I can’t wait to hug her.
Jessica Robb
@jessicarobb_
Feb 24, 2021
My 99-year-old great aunt got booked for her COVID-19 vaccine today & I could cry at the relief I feel tonight
https://pbs.twimg DOT com/media/E4B-TflVoAAetOO?format=jpg&name=900x900
Mirrored - bootcamp
