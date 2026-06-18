Tank Roof Flying - Strike on one of the tanks at the oil refinery in Moscow - clip 2

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⚡️ — Footage of a strike on one of the tanks at the oil refinery in Moscow.
⚡️ — Pillars of flame and smoke over Moscow after the repeated arrival of several drones at the oil refinery in Kapotne.
⚡️ — As a result of the UAV attack in the Moscow region, 16 people were injured, including 2 children, the governor reported
— In Ramenskoe, three people were injured, including a ten-year-old girl
— In Solnechnogorsk, a 46-year-old man received a shrapnel wound
— In Lyubertsy, two men - aged 20 and 33 - were injured. They were taken to the hospital with a thigh injury and a broken arm
— In Kotelniki, eight people were injured, including a three-year-old child. Six are in the hospital, including men with shrapnel wounds and injuries of varying severity
— Another 50-year-old man was hospitalized from the Sadovod shopping center