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Task Force Identified Source Of Omar Awan's DEA License - MEDCOM
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283 views • July 23, 2020
My ex-cop partner identified the Army's Medical Command as the source of fake doctors that Omar Awan was minting from Pakistan from his desk in the US Congress.
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