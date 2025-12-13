BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
David Mannall on Choreographed War and Flat Earth Observations
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
166 followers
0
49 views • 20 hours ago

David Mannall is an independent researcher and activist dedicated to freedom. He is one of very few who captured his experiences as Commander in the 1987 South African Battle on the Lomba in a book, which we touch on a little bit in this interview. Today he is active in different areas of the freedom movement and educates about the flaws and inconsistencies of the heliocentric world model. In this Interview Dave shares his story of how he came to challenge a largely accepted scientific narrative of the modern world and what motivates him to speak with people about this, despite the backlash he gets. We also touch on flat earth observations he has made and on some of his best arguments for a different world view than what we are being taught by scientific authority. Enjoy this conversation with the insightful and affectionate activist Dave Mannall.

flat-earthheliocentricworldmodeldavidmannall
