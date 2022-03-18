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The 17 Enemies to your health - Part 1 of 2
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439 views • March 18, 2022
Your health has 17 enemies.
In the past, being healthy just meant being mindful.
Even if you are mindful today, it is not enough and you will likely get sick.
Without intensive self-defense, nothing works - a decathlon -
exhausting, uncomfortable and time-consuming.
How many people you know, including your own doctor, are 100% healthy?
In the past, being healthy just meant being mindful.
Even if you are mindful today, it is not enough and you will likely get sick.
Without intensive self-defense, nothing works - a decathlon -
exhausting, uncomfortable and time-consuming.
How many people you know, including your own doctor, are 100% healthy?
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