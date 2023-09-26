Create New Account
Justin Trudeau Blames Russian Propaganda For Canadian Parliament Honouring A Nazi
"Obviously, it's extremely upsetting that this happened... this is something that is deeply embarrassing to the Parliament of Canada...

It's going to be really important that all of us push back against Russian propaganda, Russian disinformation, and continue our steadfast and unequivocal support for Ukraine.”

Source  @RealWorldNewsChannel

