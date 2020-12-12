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This Week in Internet Censorship: Comedian JP Sears Threatened with Deplatforming
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97 views • December 12, 2020
Short video on censorship of Popular YouTube Comedian JP Sears, with some pointers on how to avoid losing touch with people that you follow on social media who are deplatformed.
References/Links:
Be Brave Mock PSA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-LHdEUrGa8
AwakenWithJP YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/AwakenWithJP/featured
Web Site: https://awakenwithjp.com/
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References/Links:
Be Brave Mock PSA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-LHdEUrGa8
AwakenWithJP YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/AwakenWithJP/featured
Web Site: https://awakenwithjp.com/
About Us
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
A search engine for censored web sites and content.
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
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