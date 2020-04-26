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The Fall of the Cabal 2020 Full Documentary 2:58:05
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298 views • April 26, 2020
Full Documentary 2:58:05
By award winning researcher and author Janet Ossebaard.
THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMMMM...
Please do you own research.
I urge you to accept nothing as the truth.
Please do you own research and double-check everything I present to you.
That is the only way to truly wake up and become an independent thinker.
Gør venligst din egen undersøgelse.
Jeg opfordrer ikke til at acceptere noget som sandheden.
Gør venligst din egne undersøgelser og factacheck alt.
Det er den eneste måde, du virkelig 'vågner op' på og bliver en uafhængig tænker.
Follow Fall Cabal:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCthJtvcJZQgfCHG9QOWXjqw/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/201018304650249/
https://www.valcabal.nl/
https://twitter.com/janetossebaard
**No Copyright Infringement Intended**
**Strictly Non Profit**
By award winning researcher and author Janet Ossebaard.
THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMMMM...
Please do you own research.
I urge you to accept nothing as the truth.
Please do you own research and double-check everything I present to you.
That is the only way to truly wake up and become an independent thinker.
Gør venligst din egen undersøgelse.
Jeg opfordrer ikke til at acceptere noget som sandheden.
Gør venligst din egne undersøgelser og factacheck alt.
Det er den eneste måde, du virkelig 'vågner op' på og bliver en uafhængig tænker.
Follow Fall Cabal:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCthJtvcJZQgfCHG9QOWXjqw/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/201018304650249/
https://www.valcabal.nl/
https://twitter.com/janetossebaard
**No Copyright Infringement Intended**
**Strictly Non Profit**
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